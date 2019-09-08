Comparison of SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN)

Both SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) and First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial Inc. 21 3.11 N/A 1.80 12.07 First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.56 N/A 1.78 9.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation. First Horizon National Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than SmartFinancial Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SmartFinancial Inc. is presently more expensive than First Horizon National Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3%

Volatility & Risk

SmartFinancial Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.56. First Horizon National Corporation on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, First Horizon National Corporation’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 16.06%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SmartFinancial Inc. and First Horizon National Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 37.4% and 89.4%. Insiders held 4.7% of SmartFinancial Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SmartFinancial Inc. -3.6% 0.65% 6.17% 12.91% -15.31% 18.72% First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62%

For the past year SmartFinancial Inc. was less bullish than First Horizon National Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SmartFinancial Inc. beats First Horizon National Corporation.

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate loans, consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans, such as direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts and other revolving credit loans, and educational loans. As of December 31, 2015, it operated through 12 full-service banking offices in East Tennessee and the Florida Panhandle; and 2 loan production office, one mortgage loan production office, and two service centers. SmartFinancial, Inc. was founded in 2007 is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.