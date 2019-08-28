Comparison of Smart Sand Inc. (SND) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Smart Sand Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand Inc. 3 0.40 N/A 0.54 4.38 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.49 N/A -3.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Smart Sand Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Smart Sand Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 6.6% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8%

Liquidity

Smart Sand Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Smart Sand Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Smart Sand Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Smart Sand Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 98.24%. Competitively the consensus price target of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is $14, which is potential 36.45% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Smart Sand Inc. is looking more favorable than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Smart Sand Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Smart Sand Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smart Sand Inc. -3.29% -6% -38.16% -5.24% -58.55% 5.86% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15%

For the past year Smart Sand Inc. was less bullish than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Smart Sand Inc. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.