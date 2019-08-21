Comparison of SM Energy Company (SM) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)

Both SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 14 0.76 N/A 0.09 107.20 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SM Energy Company and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has SM Energy Company and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy Company’s current beta is 2.95 and it happens to be 195.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has beta of 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SM Energy Company has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

SM Energy Company and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 5 3 2.33 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of SM Energy Company is $17.33, with potential upside of 67.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SM Energy Company shares and 11.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares. About 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has weaker performance than SM Energy Company

Summary

SM Energy Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.