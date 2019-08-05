Comparison of SM Energy Company (SM) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 15 0.73 N/A 0.09 107.20 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.22 N/A 0.19 3.20

Demonstrates SM Energy Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SM Energy Company. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. SM Energy Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SM Energy Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Volatility & Risk

SM Energy Company’s 2.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 195.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s beta is 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for SM Energy Company and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 5 4 2.40 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of SM Energy Company is $18.8, with potential upside of 88.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of SM Energy Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year SM Energy Company’s stock price has bigger decline than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.