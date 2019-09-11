Comparison of SM Energy Company (SM) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

We are contrasting SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 13 0.67 N/A 0.09 107.20 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.77 N/A 2.06 14.62

Table 1 demonstrates SM Energy Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to SM Energy Company. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. SM Energy Company is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9%

Risk and Volatility

SM Energy Company is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.95. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SM Energy Company’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SM Energy Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80

SM Energy Company’s upside potential is 37.52% at a $14.33 average price target. Competitively Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has an average price target of $34.8, with potential upside of 20.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, SM Energy Company is looking more favorable than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SM Energy Company and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 37.9%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45%

For the past year SM Energy Company had bearish trend while Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 12 factors SM Energy Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.