Comparison of SM Energy Company (SM) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

We will be contrasting the differences between SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy Company 10 -0.06 99.28M 0.09 107.20 Chaparral Energy Inc. 2 0.00 20.66M -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SM Energy Company and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy Company 981,998,021.76% 0.5% 0.2% Chaparral Energy Inc. 1,287,468,062.57% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SM Energy Company is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Chaparral Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Chaparral Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for SM Energy Company and Chaparral Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy Company 1 4 3 2.38 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SM Energy Company has a consensus price target of $15.25, and a 61.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year SM Energy Company was more bearish than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

SM Energy Company beats Chaparral Energy Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.