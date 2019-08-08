Comparison of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 64 3.09 N/A 1.24 46.88 ORIX Corporation 73 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ORIX Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SLM Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. SLM Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.93% of SLM Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.5% of ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year ORIX Corporation has weaker performance than SLM Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors ORIX Corporation beats SLM Corporation.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.