Comparison of SLM Corporation (SLMBP) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

This is a contrast between SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLMBP) and Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLM Corporation 62 3.06 N/A 1.24 46.88 Golden Bull Limited 4 1.05 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of SLM Corporation and Golden Bull Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLM Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Golden Bull Limited 0.00% -27.8% -25.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.93% of SLM Corporation shares and 0% of Golden Bull Limited shares. Comparatively, Golden Bull Limited has 75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SLM Corporation -1.34% -1.02% -12.15% -2.39% -18.02% -1.56% Golden Bull Limited -27.07% -60.74% -82.05% -85.35% -82.3% -80.31%

For the past year SLM Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Golden Bull Limited.

Summary

SLM Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Golden Bull Limited.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.