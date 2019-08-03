Comparison of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Both Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 40 0.82 N/A 2.14 22.93 The Lovesac Company 30 1.60 N/A -4.61 0.00

Demonstrates Sleep Number Corporation and The Lovesac Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sleep Number Corporation and The Lovesac Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8% The Lovesac Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation. Its rival The Lovesac Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Lovesac Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sleep Number Corporation and The Lovesac Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Lovesac Company 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, The Lovesac Company’s potential upside is 91.15% and its average price target is $38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sleep Number Corporation and The Lovesac Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 64.9% respectively. Sleep Number Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.9%. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.3% of The Lovesac Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% The Lovesac Company -8.73% -31.52% -47.97% -8.06% 7.2% -6.54%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation has 54.96% stronger performance while The Lovesac Company has -6.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Sleep Number Corporation beats The Lovesac Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.