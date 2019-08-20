Comparison of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

We will be comparing the differences between Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number Corporation 41 0.81 N/A 2.14 22.93 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 65 1.47 N/A 2.07 38.77

Demonstrates Sleep Number Corporation and Tempur Sealy International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Tempur Sealy International Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Sleep Number Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sleep Number Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number Corporation 0.00% -89.8% 12.8% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0.00% 48.1% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sleep Number Corporation’s 1.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sleep Number Corporation are 0.3 and 0.1 respectively. Its competitor Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Tempur Sealy International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sleep Number Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sleep Number Corporation and Tempur Sealy International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Tempur Sealy International Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s average price target is $78, while its potential upside is 3.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 2.9% of Sleep Number Corporation shares. Competitively, Tempur Sealy International Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sleep Number Corporation 17.89% 20.07% 39.33% 37.35% 76.3% 54.96% Tempur Sealy International Inc. 3.15% 7.13% 30.04% 52.51% 64.82% 93.77%

For the past year Sleep Number Corporation has weaker performance than Tempur Sealy International Inc.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International Inc. beats Sleep Number Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Select Comfort Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds and bedding accessories, such as mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 31, 2016, it operated approximately 540 retail stores. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products worldwide. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable foundations, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various comfort products. It offers its products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, and Stearns & Foster brand names. The company sells its products through furniture and bedding retailers, department stores, specialty retailers, and warehouse clubs; e-commerce platforms, company-owned stores, and call centers; and other third party distributors, and hospitality and healthcare customers. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.