Comparison of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC), both competing one another are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions Inc. 78 3.72 N/A 5.89 13.37 Semtech Corporation 50 5.10 N/A 0.95 51.31

Table 1 highlights Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Semtech Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Semtech Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Skyworks Solutions Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Semtech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Semtech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0.00% 26.3% 22.4% Semtech Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 5.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.71 shows that Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Semtech Corporation’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. On the competitive side is, Semtech Corporation which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Skyworks Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Semtech Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Semtech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Semtech Corporation 0 2 8 2.80

$98.33 is Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 23.92%. On the other hand, Semtech Corporation’s potential upside is 17.45% and its average target price is $56.6. The data provided earlier shows that Skyworks Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than Semtech Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.6% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.96% of Semtech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Semtech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Skyworks Solutions Inc. -6.32% -12.77% -5.1% 2.73% -20.47% 17.5% Semtech Corporation -5.83% -7.81% -5.76% 4.64% 12.67% 6.61%

For the past year Skyworks Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Semtech Corporation

Summary

Skyworks Solutions Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Semtech Corporation.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches and charge pumps, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems; and discrete semiconductor products, including rectifiers, assemblies, and other products for use in industrial, military, medical, and automotive applications, as well as aerospace and defense systems, including satellite communications. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.