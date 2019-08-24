Comparison of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (SKYS) and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

As Diversified Utilities companies, Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) and FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 1 0.43 N/A -0.44 0.00 FuelCell Energy Inc. 2 0.79 N/A -10.79 0.00

Demonstrates Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0.00% -20.8% -3.7% FuelCell Energy Inc. 0.00% -127.7% -26.4%

Risk & Volatility

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. FuelCell Energy Inc. has a 1.34 beta and it is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, FuelCell Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. FuelCell Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sky Solar Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. and FuelCell Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 FuelCell Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of FuelCell Energy Inc. is $2.75, which is potential 720.41% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.9% of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.3% of FuelCell Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are FuelCell Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. 3.75% 3.79% -18.52% -2.64% -44.99% 3.77% FuelCell Energy Inc. 2.64% 40% -88.18% -94.63% -97.78% -94.87%

For the past year Sky Solar Holdings Ltd. has 3.77% stronger performance while FuelCell Energy Inc. has -94.87% weaker performance.

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. It develops direct fuelcell (DFC) plants that generate electricity, heat, and hydrogen for industrial and/or transportation uses, as well as a fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants; and solid oxide fuel cell plants for adjacent sub-megawatt applications to the markets for megawatt-class DFC power plants, as well as energy storage (reversible solid oxide fuel cell) applications utilizing hydrogen as an energy carrier. The company serves various markets, such as utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, and commercial and hospitality. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, England, Germany, and Canada. The company has strategic alliances with POSCO Energy Co., Ltd.; The Fraunhofer Institute for Ceramic Technologies and Systems IKTS; and E.ON Connecting Energies GmbH. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.