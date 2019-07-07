Comparison of SITO Mobile Ltd. (SITO) and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD)

This is a contrast between SITO Mobile Ltd. (NASDAQ:SITO) and NII Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NIHD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Wireless Communications and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile Ltd. 1 0.52 N/A -0.69 0.00 NII Holdings Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights SITO Mobile Ltd. and NII Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SITO Mobile Ltd. and NII Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile Ltd. 0.00% -108.1% -66% NII Holdings Inc. 0.00% 184% -13.7%

Volatility and Risk

SITO Mobile Ltd. is 35.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.65 beta. Competitively, NII Holdings Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SITO Mobile Ltd. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, NII Holdings Inc. has 1.5 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. NII Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SITO Mobile Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SITO Mobile Ltd. and NII Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 12.5% and 66.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of SITO Mobile Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 10.3% are NII Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SITO Mobile Ltd. -10.75% -0.52% -4.02% 31.72% -49.2% 112.22% NII Holdings Inc. 3.14% 7.07% -54.82% -75.34% -29.64% -55.33%

For the past year SITO Mobile Ltd. has 112.22% stronger performance while NII Holdings Inc. has -55.33% weaker performance.

Summary

NII Holdings Inc. beats SITO Mobile Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform in the United States and Canada. Its mobile location-based advertising platform allows to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response for brands, agencies, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NII Holdings, Inc. provides wireless communication services under the Nextel brand in Brazil. It offers mobile telephone voice services; wireless data services, including text messaging, mobile Internet, and email services; and push-to-talk services, such as Direct Connect, and Prip and International Direct Connect services, which allow subscribers to talk to each other instantly. The company also provides other value-added services comprising location-based services, which include the use of global positioning system technologies; digital media services; and a range of applications available via its content management system, as well as the Android open application market. In addition, it offers business solutions consisting of security, work force management, logistics support, and other applications for its business subscribers to enhance their productivity; and voice and data roaming services. The company was formerly known as Nextel International, Inc. and changed its name to NII Holdings, Inc. in December 2001. NII Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Reston, Virginia.