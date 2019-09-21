Comparison of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Since Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 12 0.65 N/A 0.05 234.69 White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 1,000 4.42 N/A 65.48 16.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 0.00% 6.4% 5.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. shares and 89.5% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. shares. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. 2.45% 3.36% 16.84% 20.98% 18.76% 25.45%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. has -13.53% weaker performance while White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. has 25.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in engages in insurance, reinsurance, and insurance services businesses in the United States. The company operates through OneBeacon and HG Global/BAM segments. The OneBeacon segment underwrites professional liability and other specialized coverages for the healthcare industry, such as excess insurance, and excess of loss or HMO reinsurance; multi-line package and tuition reimbursement insurance; commercial surety bonds; and professional liability coverages for architects and engineers, and various customer groups. It also offers management liability insurance to private for-profit and nonprofit organizations; products for financial services and financial institutions industry; specialty property insurance, such as excess property and inland marine solutions; all-lines underwriting solutions for the technology and telecommunications industries; and environmental risk, ocean marine, specialized accident, entertainment, and government risks solutions. This segment provides its products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, core governmental functions, and existing transportation facilities. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services; online price comparisons of pension products and auto insurance, as well as non-insurance products; management services; and reinsures death and living benefit guarantees associated with variable annuities issued in Japan. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.