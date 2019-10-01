Comparison of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 9 0.00 3.69M 0.05 234.69 HCI Group Inc. 42 0.63 6.45M 1.74 23.05

Demonstrates Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HCI Group Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 40,549,450.55% 0% 0% HCI Group Inc. 15,493,634.40% 7.8% 1.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. and HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.5% and 62.8% respectively. About 0.5% of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% are HCI Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. 0% -2.54% -19.75% -28.13% 0% -13.53% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. was less bearish than HCI Group Inc.

Summary

HCI Group Inc. beats Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. on 8 of the 12 factors.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.