Comparison of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 11.35 N/A -2.15 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 12.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sintx Technologies Inc. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.01 beta. ViewRay Inc. has a 1.17 beta and it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor ViewRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. ViewRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares and 0% of ViewRay Inc. shares. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.97%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.2% of ViewRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% ViewRay Inc. 2.66% 9.7% 9.56% 27.9% 23.26% 39.7%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while ViewRay Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors ViewRay Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.