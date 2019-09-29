Comparison of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Both Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 1.57M -1.20 0.00 Stryker Corporation 218 2.54 328.60M 5.17 40.60

Table 1 demonstrates Sintx Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 85,428,229.40% 0% 0% Stryker Corporation 150,671,741.02% 33.2% 14.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. is 119.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.19. From a competition point of view, Stryker Corporation has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9. Competitively, Stryker Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sintx Technologies Inc. and Stryker Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 7 2.88

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a 50.00% upside potential and an average price target of $3. On the other hand, Stryker Corporation’s potential upside is 6.97% and its consensus price target is $228.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sintx Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Stryker Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.8% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.2% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.97% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89% Stryker Corporation -1.77% 1.57% 12.36% 16.94% 27.15% 33.83%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance while Stryker Corporation has 33.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 13 factors.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.