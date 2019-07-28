Comparison of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. N/A 11.35 N/A -2.15 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 39 5.81 N/A 1.24 29.92

Demonstrates Sintx Technologies Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.00% -267% -142.4% Boston Scientific Corporation 0.00% 21.1% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.01 beta means Sintx Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 99.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sintx Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Sintx Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Boston Scientific Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Boston Scientific Corporation’s average target price is $46.5, while its potential upside is 10.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 7.2% of Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.97% are Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -11.14% -19.55% -41% -34.93% -84.87% -1.67% Boston Scientific Corporation 1.01% -1.96% -6.39% -3.96% 24.15% 4.9%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc. has -1.67% weaker performance while Boston Scientific Corporation has 4.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Boston Scientific Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.