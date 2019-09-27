Comparison of Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

This is a contrast between Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) and CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus Inc. 36 3.73 12.27M 0.44 89.04 CyberArk Software Ltd. 110 3.39 36.63M 1.45 96.04

Table 1 demonstrates Simulations Plus Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CyberArk Software Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Simulations Plus Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CyberArk Software Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Simulations Plus Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus Inc. 33,951,300.50% 23.5% 18.1% CyberArk Software Ltd. 33,158,323.53% 12.1% 8.3%

Volatility and Risk

Simulations Plus Inc. has a -0.32 beta, while its volatility is 132.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CyberArk Software Ltd. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Simulations Plus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CyberArk Software Ltd. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CyberArk Software Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Simulations Plus Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CyberArk Software Ltd. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s average price target is $140.5, while its potential upside is 42.84%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Simulations Plus Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 44% and 78.6%. Insiders held roughly 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.85% of CyberArk Software Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08% CyberArk Software Ltd. -4.13% 9% 9.35% 59.85% 126.82% 87.32%

For the past year Simulations Plus Inc. has stronger performance than CyberArk Software Ltd.

Summary

CyberArk Software Ltd. beats Simulations Plus Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based IT security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that provides a tool to manage and protect physical, virtual, or cloud-based assets; SSH Key Manager to store, rotate, and control access to SSH keys for preventing unauthorized access to privileged accounts; Privileged Session Manager that protects servers, applications, databases, and hypervisors from malware; and Privileged Threat Analytics that profiles and analyzes individual privileged user behavior and creates prioritized alerts when abnormal activity is detected. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, which addresses the challenges of hard-coded, embedded credentials, and cryptographic keys being hijacked and exploited by malicious insiders or external cyber attackers; Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers Windows least privilege management and application control software; Cybertinel, which provides cyber security services; and On-Demand Privileges Manager to limit the breadth of access of Unix/Linux administrative accounts. In addition, it offers Shared Technology Platform that integrates operating systems, databases, network devices, security appliances, hypervisors, applications, industrial control systems, and application servers in the datacenter or the cloud; sensitive information management solutions; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.