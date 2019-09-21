Comparison of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)

Both SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.39 N/A 0.07 44.46 the Rubicon Project Inc. 7 3.57 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us SilverSun Technologies Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.44 and its 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc. has beta of 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SilverSun Technologies Inc. Its rival the Rubicon Project Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. the Rubicon Project Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SilverSun Technologies Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, the Rubicon Project Inc.’s potential downside is -4.15% and its average target price is $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.2% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.4% of the Rubicon Project Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% the Rubicon Project Inc. 2.98% 14.95% 21.96% 76.16% 160.62% 104.02%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors the Rubicon Project Inc. beats SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.