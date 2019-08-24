Comparison of SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

We are contrasting SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.25 N/A 0.07 44.46 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.99 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 demonstrates SilverSun Technologies Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. NetSol Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverSun Technologies Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.44 beta. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, NetSol Technologies Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SilverSun Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SilverSun Technologies Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.4% and 32.1%. SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverSun Technologies Inc. -5.25% -2.03% -3.67% 33.18% -27.62% 27.59% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 27.59% stronger performance while NetSol Technologies Inc. has -2.44% weaker performance.

Summary

NetSol Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors SilverSun Technologies Inc.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.