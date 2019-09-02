Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

This is a contrast between Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 13.18 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 22 8.20 N/A 1.71 12.67

Demonstrates Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is presently more expensive than StoneCastle Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 24.74% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.19% -0.73% -1.1% 3.79% -3.43% 12.12%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.