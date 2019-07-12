Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.94 N/A 1.09 12.96 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.38 N/A 0.52 26.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.8% and 19.9%. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.97% 2.73% 4.63% 11.41% 5.18% 6.36%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.