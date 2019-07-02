Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.92 N/A 1.09 12.96 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 10 15.67 N/A -0.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 58.08% respectively. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust -0.41% -1.23% 1.16% 2.45% -12.94% 6.65%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.