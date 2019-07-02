Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.92
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|10
|15.67
|N/A
|-0.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 58.08% respectively. 21.44% are Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
|-0.41%
|-1.23%
|1.16%
|2.45%
|-12.94%
|6.65%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has weaker performance than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
