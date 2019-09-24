Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is a contrast between Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.85 N/A 1.09 13.18 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.19 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 2.28% 3.47% -1.51% 8.73% -17.76% 8.31% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.