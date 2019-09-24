Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

This is a contrast between Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.85
|N/A
|1.09
|13.18
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.19
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.1% and 42.96% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|2.28%
|3.47%
|-1.51%
|8.73%
|-17.76%
|8.31%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.15%
|0.57%
|1.05%
|1.39%
|-0.34%
|3.67%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.