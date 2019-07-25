Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 14 1.90 N/A 1.09 12.96 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.2% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. -4.8% -0.98% -11.22% -4.99% -7% 6.5% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% -0.11% 2.46% 3.62% -1.61% 14.79%

For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.