Comparison of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|14
|1.90
|N/A
|1.09
|12.96
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|0.00%
|16.7%
|7.2%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 75.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 21.44% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.
|-4.8%
|-0.98%
|-11.22%
|-4.99%
|-7%
|6.5%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|-0.11%
|2.46%
|3.62%
|-1.61%
|14.79%
For the past year Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
