Comparison of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

We are contrasting SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.39 N/A 6.98 1.49 Suncor Energy Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 2.74 10.48

Table 1 demonstrates SilverBow Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Suncor Energy Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverBow Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Suncor Energy Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Suncor Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Suncor Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares and 68.5% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, 0.02% are Suncor Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Suncor Energy Inc. -6.06% -9.18% -11.77% -11.04% -32.1% 2.61%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Suncor Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Suncor Energy Inc. beats SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada; and markets third party petroleum products. It operates in Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in North America, Libya, and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its dealers and other retail stations. The Corporate, Energy Trading and Eliminations segment owns interest in five wind power projects with generating capacity of 187 megawatts in Canada; and ethanol plant in Ontario, as well as engages in marketing, supply, and trading crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.