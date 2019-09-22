Comparison of SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR)

We are comparing SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 1 2.16 N/A 0.19 3.20

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and SandRidge Mississippian Trust II. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0.00% 22.3% 22.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.9% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II are owned by institutional investors. About 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.67% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% SandRidge Mississippian Trust II -3.98% -1.93% -34.05% -39.72% -54.44% -27.65%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. was more bearish than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.