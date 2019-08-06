Comparison of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Both Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical Inc 42 24.74 N/A -20.81 0.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 121 3.51 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Silk Road Medical Inc and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.5%

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Silk Road Medical Inc. Its rival Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1 respectively. Silk Road Medical Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Silk Road Medical Inc and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 2 3.00 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

Silk Road Medical Inc’s upside potential currently stands at 13.09% and an $44.5 consensus target price. Competitively Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $138.75, with potential upside of 2.84%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Silk Road Medical Inc is looking more favorable than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Silk Road Medical Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.7% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% are Silk Road Medical Inc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. 7.39% 15.19% 11.48% 24.59% 6.81% 30.28%

For the past year Silk Road Medical Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Summary

Silk Road Medical Inc beats Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic (CMF), and Dental. The company provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest. It also offers dental products that include dental reconstructive implants, and dental prosthetic and regenerative products; and bone cement and spinal fusion stimulators. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are used to treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints, or supporting soft tissues. It serves orthopaedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, oral surgeons, dentists, hospitals, stocking distributors, healthcare dealers, and other specialists, as well as agents, healthcare purchasing organizations, or buying groups. The company was formerly known as Zimmer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. in June 2015. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.