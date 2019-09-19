Comparison of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Both Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) are Diversified Electronics companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 39 2.63 N/A 2.71 13.34 Amphenol Corporation 94 3.37 N/A 4.01 23.25

In table 1 we can see Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Amphenol Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amphenol Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Silicon Motion Technology Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Amphenol Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0.00% 17.9% 14.3% Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s 1.02 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Amphenol Corporation has a 1.02 beta and it is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Amphenol Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Amphenol Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 38.72% upside potential and an average target price of $46. On the other hand, Amphenol Corporation’s potential upside is 12.48% and its average target price is $106. The information presented earlier suggests that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation looks more robust than Amphenol Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Silicon Motion Technology Corporation and Amphenol Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 96.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Motion Technology Corporation -14.16% -20.28% -0.85% -7.18% -31.43% 4.93% Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18%

For the past year Silicon Motion Technology Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Amphenol Corporation.

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors Silicon Motion Technology Corporation.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile storage and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded MultiMediaCard (eMMC), client solid-state drive (SSD), flash memory card, and Universal Serial Bus flash drive controllers. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips and handset RF ICs. The companyÂ’s products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its products under the SMI, Shannon Systems, Ferri SSD, Ferri-eMMC, and FCI brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.