Comparison of Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 33 1.82 N/A 2.58 12.44 Westell Technologies Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Silicom Ltd. and Westell Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.00% -23.5% -20.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.72 beta indicates that Silicom Ltd. is 28.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Westell Technologies Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Westell Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Westell Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silicom Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47.4% of Silicom Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 43% of Silicom Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.7% of Westell Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. 7.15% -1.32% 0.6% 3.58% -18.31% -8.19% Westell Technologies Inc. 0.56% 3.43% -15.42% -19.56% -33.21% -4.23%

For the past year Silicom Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Westell Technologies Inc.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Westell Technologies Inc.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Westell Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc., designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS). The IBW segment offers distributed antenna systems conditioners; repeaters; battery backup units; and system components and antennas, including couplers, duplexers, splitters, filters, and tappers for commercial and public safety in-building wireless systems. The ISMS segment provides a suite of remote units, which provide machine-to-machine communications that enable operators to remotely monitor, manage, and control site infrastructure and support systems. The CNS segment provides a range of outdoor network infrastructure, such as integrated cabinets, power distribution products, copper and fiber connectivity panels, T1 network interface units, and tower mounted amplifiers. The company serves wireless and wireline service providers, multiple systems operators, Internet service providers, systems integrators, neutral host operators, and distributors through field sales organization, distributors, and partners. Westell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.