Comparison of Silicom Ltd. (SILC) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

We are contrasting Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom Ltd. 34 1.70 N/A 2.58 12.07 Cool Holdings Inc. 3 0.68 N/A -6.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Silicom Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Silicom Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom Ltd. 0.00% 12.9% 11.2% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9%

Risk & Volatility

Silicom Ltd. is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.84. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s 63.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

Silicom Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Silicom Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Silicom Ltd. and Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.2% and 5.2% respectively. 43% are Silicom Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.66% of Cool Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicom Ltd. -1.39% -16.14% -18.87% -23.92% -19.14% -10.9% Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9%

For the past year Silicom Ltd. had bearish trend while Cool Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Silicom Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server networking interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; time stamping and full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based network capture and mobile OSS distribution solutions; network processor acceleration cards; FPGA based ultra-low latency solutions; and compute blades, which offer general compute capability in networking intensive environment. In addition, it offers bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches; server to appliance converter products that enable standard servers to be configured as network appliances with front networking ports; and CPE/edge/low end appliance units. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.