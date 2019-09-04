Comparison of Signature Bank (SBNY) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Both Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank 125 4.77 N/A 9.23 13.80 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 26 4.27 N/A 1.44 18.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Signature Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has lower revenue and earnings than Signature Bank. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Signature Bank’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Signature Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 0.00% 11.6% 1.1% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Signature Bank’s volatility measures that it’s 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.34 beta. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 0.9 beta and it is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Signature Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 2 2.50 Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 22.13% for Signature Bank with consensus target price of $139. Meanwhile, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s consensus target price is $29, while its potential upside is 28.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida seems more appealing than Signature Bank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Signature Bank and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 90.7%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Signature Bank’s shares. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signature Bank 0.42% 3.42% -1.74% 0.24% 14.32% 23.98% Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida 1.58% 5.79% -2.98% -1.92% -5.69% 3.92%

For the past year Signature Bank has stronger performance than Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Summary

Signature Bank beats Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida on 7 of the 10 factors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides community banking services to the commercial, small business, and retail customers in Florida. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products; secured and unsecured loan products, including revolving credit facilities, letters of credit and related financial guarantees, and asset based financing; and securities and annuity products. The company also provides trust and asset management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; treasury management services; brokerage services; and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 46 branch offices, 5 commercial lending offices, and its main office in Florida. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is based in Stuart, Florida.