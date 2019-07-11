Comparison of Signature Bank (SBNY) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank 125 5.37 N/A 8.38 14.10 American National Bankshares Inc. 35 5.72 N/A 2.61 13.90

Table 1 highlights Signature Bank and American National Bankshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Signature Bank. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Signature Bank is presently more expensive than American National Bankshares Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 0.00% 10.9% 1% American National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, American National Bankshares Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Signature Bank and American National Bankshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 2 1 2.33 American National Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$137.5 is Signature Bank’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 9.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96% of Signature Bank shares and 31.2% of American National Bankshares Inc. shares. 2.6% are Signature Bank’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.3% of American National Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Signature Bank -8.38% -12.2% -12.31% 2.1% -9.76% 14.94% American National Bankshares Inc. -2.05% 4.1% 5.55% -0.6% -6.49% 23.95%

For the past year Signature Bank has weaker performance than American National Bankshares Inc.

Summary

Signature Bank beats American National Bankshares Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products. The company also offers loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans; real estate loans, such as loans secured by commercial and residential properties, and construction and land loans; temporary financing for commercial and residential properties; letters of credit; and personal lines of credit and loans to acquire personal assets, as well as asset-based lending, mortgages, home equity loans, and credit card accounts. In addition, it provides investment, brokerage, and asset management products and services; retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles, which include pension, profit sharing, and 401(k) plans to its clients, as well as business retirement accounts; and a range of financing and leasing products consisting of equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, commercial vehicle, financing, and national franchise financing services. Further, the company offers wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and a range of individual and group insurance products that comprise health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products as an agent. Additionally, it purchases, securitizes, and sells guaranteed portions of the U.S. small business administration loans. As of January 19, 2017, the company operated 30 private client offices located in the New York metropolitan area, which included Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Connecticut. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.