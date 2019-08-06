Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.86 N/A 5.29 1.06 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 0%. About 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Therapix Biosciences Ltd.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 6 of the 7 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.