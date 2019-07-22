Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Both SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.91 N/A 5.13 1.10 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 123.74 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see SIGA Technologies Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. is 10.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. SIGA Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 72.7% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares. About 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 29.4% of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.