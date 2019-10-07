Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 49.82M 5.29 1.06 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 0.00 134.32M -1.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SIGA Technologies Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SIGA Technologies Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 940,000,000.00% 0% 255.2% ImmunoGen Inc. 4,750,822,339.33% -582.6% -51.9%

Risk and Volatility

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 69.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.31 beta. ImmunoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 2.28 beta which makes it 128.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

10.2 and 10 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. Its rival ImmunoGen Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.7 and 4.7 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ImmunoGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SIGA Technologies Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.7% and 80.3% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.6% are ImmunoGen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ImmunoGen Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats ImmunoGen Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.