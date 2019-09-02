Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

As Biotechnology businesses, SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights SIGA Technologies Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has SIGA Technologies Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SIGA Technologies Inc. are 10.2 and 10 respectively. Its competitor IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 and its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.7% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares and 32.5% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors SIGA Technologies Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.