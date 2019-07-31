Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.96 N/A 5.13 1.10 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 63.5% -52.6%

Volatility and Risk

SIGA Technologies Inc. has a 0.35 beta, while its volatility is 65.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Histogenics Corporation has beta of 3.7 which is 270.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.2 and 10 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. SIGA Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of SIGA Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.6% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48% Histogenics Corporation -1.33% -8.16% 43.58% -62.27% -92.15% 117.65%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats Histogenics Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.