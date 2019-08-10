Comparison of SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

We are comparing SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.84 N/A 5.29 1.06 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 255.2% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Cronos Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.33 average target price and a 52.17% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SIGA Technologies Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.7% and 9.35%. 1.5% are SIGA Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 48.28% are Cronos Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SIGA Technologies Inc. 1.82% 0% 6.87% -15.28% -22.44% -29.11% Cronos Group Inc. -10.5% -13.8% -19.05% -25.07% 133.28% 32.92%

For the past year SIGA Technologies Inc. has -29.11% weaker performance while Cronos Group Inc. has 32.92% stronger performance.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Cronos Group Inc.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.