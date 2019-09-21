Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a beta of 1.21 and its 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 167.15% and its average target price is $37.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 87.9% respectively. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.