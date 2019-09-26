Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 1 7.50 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sierra Oncology Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.71 which is 171.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. are 13.1 and 13.1. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 60.5% respectively. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. -9.53% -15.14% -23.06% -72.83% -64.36% -74.59%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has stronger performance than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.