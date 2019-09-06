Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.38 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.1 and 13.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sierra Oncology Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 464.52%.

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. was more bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.