Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sierra Oncology Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sierra Oncology Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average target price of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is $10, which is potential -65.00% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.5% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 189.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.