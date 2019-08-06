Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.1 and a Quick Ratio of 13.1. Competitively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and has 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.