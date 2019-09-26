Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 45 9.42 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.21 beta means Sierra Oncology Inc.’s volatility is 21.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. FibroGen Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, FibroGen Inc. which has a 6.2 Current Ratio and a 6.2 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively FibroGen Inc. has an average price target of $65, with potential upside of 70.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sierra Oncology Inc. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 67.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while FibroGen Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.