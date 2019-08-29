Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.1. The Current Ratio of rival Eyenovia Inc. is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eyenovia Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sierra Oncology Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 8.1%. Insiders held 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, Eyenovia Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance while Eyenovia Inc. has 11.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.