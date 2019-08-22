Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 92 7.61 N/A 3.36 28.57

Demonstrates Sierra Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Oncology Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 while its Quick Ratio is 13.1. On the competitive side is, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. which has a 12.6 Current Ratio and a 10.3 Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Sierra Oncology Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -11.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.38% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. has 44.13% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.