Comparison of Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Both Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) and ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Oncology Inc. N/A -0.01 60.55M -0.74 0.00 ArQule Inc. 9 -2.51 93.06M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Oncology Inc. 13,941,975,592.91% -54.1% -48.3% ArQule Inc. 1,088,421,052.63% -29.1% -20.9%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.21 beta, while its volatility is 21.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ArQule Inc.’s beta is 2.18 which is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.1 and 13.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sierra Oncology Inc. Its rival ArQule Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Sierra Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ArQule Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sierra Oncology Inc. and ArQule Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ArQule Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ArQule Inc.’s potential upside is 28.57% and its consensus price target is $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.4% of ArQule Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.38% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are ArQule Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51% ArQule Inc. -3.9% -9.83% 58.9% 183.43% 99.41% 264.26%

For the past year Sierra Oncology Inc. had bearish trend while ArQule Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors ArQule Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death. Its pre-clinical development program also includes ARQ 531, an inhibitor of BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase. The company has co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; and collaborative research and development agreement with Beryllium Development Corp. Arqule, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.