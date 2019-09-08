Comparison of Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp 26 3.26 N/A 2.12 12.31 Summit State Bank 12 3.08 N/A 0.86 14.24

Table 1 highlights Sierra Bancorp and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Summit State Bank seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sierra Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Sierra Bancorp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 0.00% 11% 1.2% Summit State Bank 0.00% 9.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.89 and its 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Summit State Bank has a 0.27 beta and it is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sierra Bancorp and Summit State Bank.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is Sierra Bancorp’s average target price while its potential upside is 13.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares and 14.8% of Summit State Bank shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Sierra Bancorp’s shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Summit State Bank’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sierra Bancorp 2.04% -2.61% -1.03% -2.1% -11.27% 8.49% Summit State Bank 4.26% 5.51% 6.8% 6.06% -21.73% 4.08%

For the past year Sierra Bancorp has stronger performance than Summit State Bank

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats on 9 of the 10 factors Summit State Bank.